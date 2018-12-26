What Investors Should Know About Wolters Kluwer N.V.’s (AMS:WKL) Financial Strength

Investors seeking to preserve capital in a volatile environment might consider large-cap stocks such as Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) a safer option. One reason being its ‘too big to fail’ aura which gives it the appearance of a strong and stable investment. But, its financial health remains the key to continued success. Today we will look at Wolters Kluwer’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a high-level overview, so I encourage you to look further into WKL here.

View our latest analysis for Wolters Kluwer

How much cash does WKL generate through its operations?

WKL’s debt levels have fallen from €3.3b to €2.6b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, WKL currently has €654m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, WKL has produced €917m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 35%, signalling that WKL’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In WKL’s case, it is able to generate 0.35x cash from its debt capital.

Can WKL meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €2.9b, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €1.8b, with a current ratio of 0.64x.

ENXTAM:WKL Historical Debt December 26th 18 More

Does WKL face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

Wolters Kluwer is a highly levered company given that total debt exceeds equity. This isn’t uncommon for large companies because interest payments on debt are tax deductible, meaning debt can be a cheaper source of capital than equity. Consequently, larger-cap organisations tend to enjoy lower cost of capital as a result of easily attained financing, providing an advantage over smaller companies. We can test if WKL’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. As a rule of thumb, a company should have earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of at least three times the size of net interest. In WKL’s case, the ratio of 9.39x suggests that interest is appropriately covered. It is considered a responsible and reassuring practice to maintain high interest coverage, which makes WKL and other large-cap investments thought to be safe.

Next Steps:

WKL’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the large-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for WKL’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Wolters Kluwer to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WKL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WKL’s outlook. Valuation: What is WKL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WKL is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



