What Investors Should Know About Zumiez Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Financial Strength

The direct benefit for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is ZUMZ will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is ZUMZ right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. The lack of debt on ZUMZ’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if ZUMZ is a high-growth company. ZUMZ’s revenue growth in the teens of 11% is not considered as high-growth, especially for a small-cap company. While its low growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, the company may have high growth projects in the pipeline to justify the trade-off.

Can ZUMZ pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Zumiez doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of US$147m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$348m, with a current ratio of 2.37x. Generally, for Specialty Retail companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for ZUMZ to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, ZUMZ’s financial situation may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ZUMZ’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Zumiez to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

