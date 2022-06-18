Investors in Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) have unfortunately lost 67% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 67% in that time. Kymera Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 64% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Kymera Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Kymera Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 29%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 67%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Kymera Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 67% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 64% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Kymera Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

