Investors in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) have unfortunately lost 49% over the last five years

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 49% in that half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because L.B. Foster made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years L.B. Foster saw its revenue shrink by 3.7% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 8%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, L.B. Foster shareholders did even worse, losing 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

