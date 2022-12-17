Investors in Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) have unfortunately lost 16% over the last year

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. So while the Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) share price is down 19% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -16%. That's better than the market which declined 19% over the last year. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 2.6% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Landmark Bancorp reported an EPS drop of 42% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 19% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Landmark Bancorp, it has a TSR of -16% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Landmark Bancorp shares lost 16% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 19%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Landmark Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

