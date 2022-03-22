Investors in Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from three years ago are still down 10%, even after 30% gain this past week

Over the last month the Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31%. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 10% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

While the stock has risen 30% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Landsea Homes became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 26% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Landsea Homes further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Landsea Homes in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Landsea Homes shareholders are down 6.8% for the year, but the broader market is up 6.0%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 3% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Landsea Homes is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

