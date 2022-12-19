Investors in LANXESS (ETR:LXS) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS), since the last five years saw the share price fall 45%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 31% in the last year.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

View our latest analysis for LANXESS

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

While the share price declined over five years, LANXESS actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 34% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 2.9% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

LANXESS is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for LANXESS in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for LANXESS the TSR over the last 5 years was -39%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that LANXESS shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LANXESS (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

We will like LANXESS better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas

    BofA sees opportunities in 3 specific areas of the stock market, even though it's forecasting a recession in the first quarter of 2023.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • 11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks

    It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain of more than 20%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 has only compounded at a rate of 10.5% including dividends. Berkshire's stock has also soundly beaten the market this year.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s favorite dividend aristocrats. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and an anchor on Squawk on the Street, is one of the most followed television personalities commenting on […]

  • Is a New Bull Market Imminent? Warren Buffett Doesn't Seem to Think So

    Warren Buffett doesn't seem to think so. As far as I know, Buffett hasn't made any public statements about whether or not he believes that a bull market is ready to roar. What I mean by that is that Buffett would almost certainly be putting a lot more money to work right now if he truly felt that the stock market was about to rebound.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Not Flying Under The Radar

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AMD ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.4x might make it look like a...

  • Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.

    Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy at a Massive Discount Right Now

    This year has been rough for many retirement savers, but smart investors know that market downturns are an opportunity to find quality companies at bargain prices before they go back up. When stocks dip into a bear market, many are going to trade well below their intrinsic value. With Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue up nearly 80% over the last three years, management has been ramping up investment to expand its fulfillment capacity, inventory, and technology infrastructure.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As...

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares haven't participated in the recent market rebound. First, Tesla stock has been richly valued for a long time using traditional metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. It also comes as investors are concerned that CEO Elon Musk has become distracted by running Twitter and has been alienating potential Tesla customers with some of his public comments.

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income in 2023

    Three great options are Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Because of that, they can really supercharge your passive income. Community Healthcare Trust currently offers a 6.2% dividend yield.