Should Investors Load Up on Nvidia Stock Before Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

TipRanks
·2 min read

Wednesday will see Nvidia (NVDA) step up to the earnings plate, when the chip giant will release its April quarter’s (F1Q) financials. Ahead of the anticipated print, Oppenheimer’s Rick Schafer has made a list of what to look out for.

Led by gaming, Schafer sees “broad upside vs. original $5.3B outlook,” and thinks results will be better than the Street’s forecast of $5.4 billion in sales and EPS of $3.28, while guidance for the July quarter should also improve on the $5.5 billion/$3.28, revenue and EPS estimates, respectively.

“Supply tightness,” however, will put a cap on the upside, and Schaffer also believes that until the end of the year, “constraints likely persist, though gradual supply improvement supports continued Q/Q growth.”

Looking at the company’s main revenue sources, Schafer expects the Gaming division to grow by more than 100% year-over-year, compared to the 67% year-over-year uptick in F4Q, “led by robust GeForce RTX demand, which continues to outstrip supply.”

Although the company has aggressively pushed to boost supply, channel inventories “remain lean,” and the analyst notes that Nvidia remains the leader in high-performance PC gaming where “content/performance/console are driving outsized demand.”

Additionally, the crypto boom and its impact on GPU sales alone will drive an extra $100 million of upside – sales are expected to come in now at $150 million vs. $50 million originally.

The other main breadwinner, Data Center, is expected to build on the A100’s momentum, and with the addition of Mellanox should increase by 85% year-over-year.

“We see hyperscaler spending accelerating into 2Q/2H and up 15% for CY21,” the 5-star analyst said. “NVDA share gains, particularly in AI inference, lead above-market growth.”

Elsewhere, while Nvidia’s Automotive segment showed a 1% drop in F4Q, Schafer estimates 6% growth in the quarter. The analyst has high hopes for the segment and calls it the “next major growth pillar.”

Inflection is anticipated by 2023/2024, and by 2027, the company expects the segment to generate revenue of $8 billion. The analyst also believes last year’s revenue sharing subscription deal with Mercedes will lead to similar deals with other auto OEMs.

All in all, Schaffer rates NVDA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $700 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 12%. (To watch Schafer’s track record, click here)

It’s safe to say Nvidia remains a Wall Street favorite. Based on 22 Buys vs. 2 Holds, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the average price target stands at $685.43, the shares are anticipated to appreciate ~10% over the coming months. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia jumps after 4-for-1 stock split, earnings on tap Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with Nvidia.

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 28

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Worried About the Dogecoin Crash? Here Are 3 Safer Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) trades down roughly 55% from the lifetime high that it hit earlier this month, and more turbulent action could be on the way. Despite the big pullback, Dogecoin still stands as one of 2021's best-performing assets -- with the cryptocurrency's price per token having soared nearly 6,900% year to date. The somewhat unpredictable nature of the crypto space means there's a fair amount of guesswork involved in charting the coin's next moves, but risk-conscious investors still have other options on the table that are capable of producing impressive gains.

  • UK can lead the world on crypto regulation if it acts fast

    TheCityUK has told the government it can tap into the global crypto boom if it moves fast to set rules.

  • Nvidia Announces 4 for 1 Stock Split; Shares Jump 2.6%

    Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) announced that the board has declared a 4 for 1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make its shares more accessible to a larger number of employees and investors. The proposed split will increase the chipmaker’s outstanding common shares to 4 billion. Shares of the company jumped 2.6% to close at $599.67 on May 21. Nvidia is a global technology company that designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. The split is conditional on approval from shareholders at the company’s Annual Meeting to be held on June 3. Upon approval of the split, each shareholder of Nvidia as of June 21, will receive a stock dividend of 3 additional common shares for every share held. The shares are to be distributed after the close of trading on July 19, and trading on the newly split shares will begin on July 20. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks) In its most recent Q4 earnings report, the company reported full-year 2021 revenue and earnings of $16.68 billion and $10 per share, up 53% and 73% year-over-year respectively. Anticipating a robust performance in the upcoming Q1 report, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $700, which implies 16.7% upside potential to current levels. Schafer said, “Nvidia has transformed from a graphics company to becoming a premier leading AI computing platform company. The GPU was initially used to create graphics for video games and film. Today, its parallel processing capabilities, supported by thousands of computing cores are essential for deep learning AI algorithms in data centers. Through its Mellanox acquisition, NVDA expanded its DC footprint from AI-accelerators to providing highspeed networking interconnects. We see several structural tailwinds driving sustained outsized top-line growth: gaming, data center/ AI accelerators, and autonomous vehicles.” Nvidia’s shares have gained 72% over the past year, while the stock still scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target is $685.43, which implies 14.3% upside potential to current levels. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 92% Bullish on NVDA, compared to a sector average of 69%. Related News: Booz Allen Hamilton Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Revenue Misses Moderna Inks Multiple Deals with South Korea on mRNA-1273 Vaccines Tinder Partners with White House to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Booz Allen Hamilton Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Revenue Misses Moderna Inks Multiple Deals with South Korea on mRNA-1273 Vaccines Foot Locker Posts Upbeat Q1 Results; Shares Pop 2% Maxeon Solar Posts Q1 Loss, Revenues Down; Shares Plunge 10%

  • Amazon Deal to Acquire MGM to Come as Soon as Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is poised to announce an acquisition of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie studio as soon as Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, marking the e-commerce giant’s biggest push yet into Hollywood.Amazon is in talks to pay almost $9 billion for the business, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The discussions -- first reported last week -- could still fall apart, and it’s possible that the price or timing changes.The agreement would bring a vast library of movies and shows to Amazon, which operates the Prime Video streaming service. MGM’s catalog includes the James Bond, Pink Panther, RoboCop and Rocky franchises, as well as films such as “The Silence of the Lambs.”Amazon and MGM declined to comment.MGM, currently owned by hedge funds including Anchorage Capital Group, has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale before. The company made a fresh push last year, when it reportedly hired advisers to seek offers.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:“The acquisition could raise Amazon.com’s streaming profile by adding a mountain of proprietary content, strengthening the reach and value of its Prime offering. The deal would be Amazon’s second biggest after Whole Foods.”-- Poonam Goyal, BI retail analystClick here to read the research.The studio also has sought other ways to wring money from its movies. It held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming, people familiar with the matter said last year. The studio opted to stick with a theatrical release for the film, which debuts in the U.S. on Oct. 8.The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an MGM-Amazon deal could come as soon as this week.At roughly $9 billion, the MGM takeover would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it agreed to buy Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. But it’s not the first sign that the company is willing to spend big on media. The company shelled out about $11 billion on content for its streaming video and music services last year alone. And it agreed to pay about $1 billion a year on NFL rights.(Updates with MGM’s response in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 of Warren Buffett's Biggest Losers of 2021 That Could Still Be Long-Term Winners

    Warren Buffett is on a roll. Shares of his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are handily beating the S&P 500 performance year to date. Most of the individual stocks in Berkshire's equity portfolio are also doing very well.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Airbnb adds flexible trip planning options to match guests with 'best deals' as travel picks up, guests quibble with prices

    Airbnb has announced product improvements and features to allow for more flexible planning during a busy travel season.

  • Boris Johnson's former Communications Director skipped scrutiny from regulator before taking job with The Sun

    James Slack, former Communications Director to Boris Johnson, will avoid scrutiny by regulators of his post-government jobs, Insider can reveal.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Most Americans think country is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • New York City hires 200 private guards for subway in response to spike in violent crime

    Subway operator has called on mayor Bill de Blasio to contribute to the $26m cost

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

    President Joe Biden has announced he will double funding to address extreme weather ahead of concerns the United States will experience a severe hurricane season this year. This decision comes as Mr Biden was set to visit the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday where the president will be briefed on hurricane preparedness for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Ahead of this meeting, the Biden administration announced its plans for how the federal government will address and prepare for extreme weather.

  • Kevin Spacey set for acting return in Italian film

    It will be the star's first film role since he was accused of sexual assaults, which he denies.

  • Knight? Driedger? Bob? Panthers build Game 5 goalie suspense, hold off on naming starter

    The Florida Panthers are keeping up the suspense with their goaltender decision for their must-win Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • 1 dead, at least a dozen others injured after shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

    More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time