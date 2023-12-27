Investors can look ahead to 2024 with optimism and expect further gains from this FTSE 100 miner

Few stock market investors will miss 2023. It has been yet another year of disappointment in which the FTSE 100 has risen by an insignificant 2pc or so.

Unfortunately, this performance is roughly in line with the index’s long-term record: it has risen at an annualised rate of just 1.3pc over the past decade.

A key reason for its poor performance is the ongoing unpopularity of British shares. While America’s S&P 500 index has gained 24pc this year and risen by more than 10pc a year over the past decade, London-listed shares remain tragically unloved by investors.

Given that around 82pc of revenues generated by FTSE 100 firms are from outside this country, there is an underlying idiosyncrasy in the recent relative underperformance of large British stocks.

Many investors will be wondering whether 2024 will be the year when this most undesirable situation finally abates.

While Questor is wary of short-term forecasts, logic suggests that it is only a matter of time before investors realise that they can buy high-quality global stocks at bargain prices within the FTSE 100.

When that happens, bumper returns should be expected. Therefore, sticking with London-listed stocks from not only the FTSE 100 but also the FTSE 250 and FTSE Small Cap indices is a sound move for long-term investors.

The mining company Glencore is one of a plethora of FTSE 100 stocks that trade at exceptionally low valuations. Even after its 49pc rise and 46pc outperformance of the wider index since this column tipped it in July 2017, it still trades at just 11 times forecast earnings.

This suggests a wide margin of safety as the outlook for the world economy improves.

Although interest rate cuts have yet to arrive in Britain, Europe or America, they are very much on the near-term horizon. In fact, it would be a huge surprise if interest rates in all three areas were at or above their current levels by the end of 2024.

America’s Federal Reserve, for example, expects interest rates to drop to 4.6pc next year on their way down to 2.9pc by the end of 2026.

Since Britain and the eurozone are faltering amid rapidly falling inflation, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are likely to have little choice but to follow suit.

And now that the International Monetary Fund has upgraded China’s growth outlook for next year, the prospects for the world economy look poised to improve.

Faster economic growth means higher demand for the wide range of commodities produced by Glencore. This is likely to result in price rises that feed through to improved financial performance.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes commodities central to the energy transition, which is likely to pick up pace as lower interest rates make major infrastructure projects more affordable.

While the company’s latest quarterly production update was mixed – full-year guidance for nickel production was downgraded thanks to strike action and maintenance outages – its copper, coal, cobalt and zinc assets performed in line with expectations.

Its marketing segment, meanwhile, is expected to deliver full-year profits above the company’s long-term guidance range.

Although its half-year results showed a 20pc decline in revenue and a 59pc drop in operating profits amid falling energy prices, it has relatively strong financial foundations from which to expand.

For example, in the first half of the year it spent $1.3bn on acquisitions across “transition” metals such as copper and nickel. It also announced a $1.2bn share buyback programme and a special dividend of $0.08 per share.

Based on last year’s dividend, the shares currently yield 7.4pc in a further sign that they are significantly undervalued.

Certainly, 2024 is likely to be another volatile year for Glencore’s financial performance and share price. While interest rate cuts are very likely to have a positive impact on the company’s operating environment and stock market valuation, their implementation is unlikely to be a smooth process.

Given the company’s wide margin of safety and long-term growth prospects, though, it continues to offer capital growth potential in what remains a highly enticing FTSE 100 index for long-term investors.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: GLEN

Share price at close: 466.35p

