Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally

FILE PHOTO: A person waits on the Wall Street subway platform in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City
David Randall
·4 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rising valuations and hefty year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets for years.

Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with a 25.1% year-to-date gain in 2021.

Some investors are worried the valuations may have ascended into nosebleed territory. Google-parent Alphabet, for instance, trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6, compared to a valuation of 21.1 for the S&P 500.

Apple Inc is valued at 26.2 forward earnings, while the information technology sector, up nearly 28% this year, carries a forward P/E of 26.4.

While gains in big technology stocks have boosted the S&P for more than a decade now, their heavy weighting could sink the index if tech falls out of favor. Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, Wall Street's three most valuable companies, account for close to 15% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Fund managers in last month's BoFA Global Research Survey named “long tech” as the market’s most crowded trade and had collectively reduced their “overweight” positions in tech stocks to the lowest level since May. The market’s top four most crowded individual stocks are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, according to a recent analysis by research firm Bernstein, incorporating factors such as institutional ownership and price momentum.

Limiting exposure to tech stocks over the last decade has tended to hurt portfolio performance over the long run, making investors wary of cutting their holdings too drastically. Still, some are looking to broaden their portfolios to reduce their exposure to the sector’s biggest names.

Garret Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, believes large technology company stocks may be vulnerable to investors seeking to lock in profits and move some funds to other sectors. Melton is buying shares in financial and energy companies, which he believes will benefit from rising inflation and a strong economic recovery.

"We're in the camp that the growth rate in the economy is being under-appreciated this year and next year," Melson said.

Analysts at DataTrek Research believe sectors that can benefit from rising growth, including financials and energy companies, are likely to challenge big tech stocks into year-end.

“Technology has been a winning group for many years, and we expect it will continue to be so in the future,” they wrote in a Friday report. “But as investors consider where to allocate capital today … we think it likely they will seek out sectors with more exposure to improving economic fundamentals.”

Strong U.S. employment numbers on Friday brightened the economic outlook, as did news of a promising experimental antiviral drug from Pfizer. Travel stocks benefited, with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7% on the day. [.N]

Investors will gain insight into inflation when U.S. consumer price data is released next week.

Denny Fish, a portfolio manager and technology sector lead at Janus Henderson, said inflation concerns and high valuations in the technology sector have prompted him to look for smaller companies that will benefit from growth of giants with more crowded stock positions.

Fish is bullish on shares of Australian software development company Atlassian Corp PLC, whose product management tools "augment" Microsoft's suite of applications, as well as Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc, which benefits from the growth of Amazon, he said.

"What we're doing is finding emerging companies that have even better growth than the giant companies and rational valuations that will outperform over multi-year periods," Fish said.

Plenty of investors remain bullish on big tech-focused stocks, citing their strong earnings and history of dynamic growth.

Saira Malik, chief investment officer for global equities at Nuveen, is looking for tech companies that may benefit from rising inflation and have lagged the broad market rally.

She believes shares of Amazon.com Inc, which has trailed the market with an 8% gain this year, will be one such “catch up trade," powered by growth in e-commerce.

"This is a time to be more selective," Malik said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    Getting started investing can be a daunting task. Instead of focusing on generating sexy market-beating returns, I'd devote most of my attention to how I can optimize the tax efficiency of my investments. There are three main types of tax-advantaged accounts to consider as a beginning investor: an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), and a health savings account (HSA).

  • 30-year-old East Falmouth man dies following his arrest for fighting, police say

    Bruce Enos, 30, collapsed at Falmouth Police Station following his arrest for fighting. He was pronounce dead at Falmouth Hospital.

  • Visalia daycare worker accused of severely injuring 1-year-old girl in her care

    Detectives ask that parents whose children experienced "suspicious injuries" while in the care of Imagination Playhouse call Detective Andrew Saelee at 713-4576.

  • US government works to 'cocoon' old nuclear reactors

    Costs to clean up a massive nuclear weapons complex in Washington state are usually expressed in the hundreds of billions of dollars and involve decades of work. The federal government is moving forward with the “cocooning” of eight plutonium production reactors at Hanford that will place them in a state of long-term storage to allow radiation inside to dissipate over a period of decades, until they can be dismantled and buried.

  • Chinese State Firm Weighs Bid to Take Over SCMP From Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- A company owned by the Chinese government is working on an offer to acquire Hong Kong’s influential South China Morning Post, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But

  • Just One Black Person Is On The Jury In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Even Though A Judge Agreed It Appeared To Be "Intentional Discrimination"

    Defense attorneys removed 11 of the 12 Black potential jurors Wednesday, ensuring that the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery will face a nearly all-white jury in their trial.View Entire Post ›

  • Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor Clarifies "Controversial Opinion" About Michelle Young's Looks

    After tweeting about The Bachelorette star Michelle Young's appearance, franchise alum Clay Harbor apologized to anyone he may have offended.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    When a stock features an attractive dividend yield and appears undervalued too, that's when potential investors should pay attention.

  • The Smartest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Interestingly, some of the best deals available at the moment happen to be ultra-high-yield dividend stocks (i.e., companies with yields at or above 7%). Best of all, you don't need a boatload of cash to begin generating income or building wealth with dividend stocks. Upstream oil companies, like drillers, feel a direct pinch when crude oil or natural gas prices decline.

  • With no fourth stimulus check, these dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.4% can provide a much-needed boost of income

    If you look beyond the hottest tickers, you can find companies giving out jumbo dividends.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    Does a 6.2% dividend yield sound good to you? What about a 6.2% yield that has been tested by fire? Don't miss out on this one.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Here’s How Advisors Are Replacing it.

    Many are trying to find alternative, non-correlated asset classes that can generate bond-like returns without the interest-rate and credit risk.

  • 'Outrageous' price tag: Plant Vogtle cost doubles to $28.5 billion as other owners balk

    The cost of two nuclear reactors being built in Georgia is now $28.5 billion, more than twice the original price tag.

  • Zillow’s Homebuying Flop Has Rival CEO Eyeing Tech-Flipping Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Zillow Group Inc.’s home-flipping operation isn’t an indictment of a business model that uses algorithms to buy and sell houses, according to the chief executive officer of the company’s chief competitor.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Ve

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy?

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), the American electric vehicle (EV) maker that went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) earlier this year, recently became one of the most talked-about stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) subreddit. The latest catalyst was Lucid's initial batch of customer deliveries for its custom "Dream Edition" Lucid Air EVs in late October. Lucid's first shipments should silence some of the bears, but is it still too early to buy the stock and assume it can replicate Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) huge gains?

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Cathie Wood has become a star of Wall Street by identifying the innovative companies behind new growth trends. The company is in the early stages of growing Primary360, its "one-stop-shop" virtual healthcare solution resulting from multiple acquisitions and years of planning.

  • Is Harley-Davidson Speeding Back to Success With Its Adventure Touring Bike?

    After years of financial stalls and skids as its large, expensive bikes failed to appeal to younger customers, Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) might be back on the high road to success thanks to its new strategic direction. Investors seem confident in new CEO Jochen Zeitz's strategy, but has the famous maker of "hogs" really turned the corner on its long-term woes? Harley-Davidson delivered forecast-beating third-quarter results on Oct. 27, surpassing Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings.

  • Shiba Inu Continues Its Rise. Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Still Looking Cheap, Analyst Says.

    Shiba Inu is challenging Dogecoin for the meme-token crown. Bitcoin and Ethereum may be more compelling on their fundamentals.

  • How I Turned $400 Into $15,000 ... and How I Plan to Do It Again

    Such is my case: In January 2017, I purchased my first 10 shares of e-commerce specialist Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's the thing: Shopify has some distinct characteristics that aren't that hard to look for. By seeking out these characteristics in today's smaller companies, I believe I have a decent chance of discovering another Shopify-like holding for my portfolio -- and I've already put some skin in the game.

  • Mystery of China’s Huge Dollar Surplus Baffles World Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Unprecedented trade surpluses and record inflows into its bond market are giving China a stockpile of dollars unseen since the days when the ‘Asian savings glut’ was blamed for keeping U.S. interest rates excessively low and fueling the sub-prime mortgage crisis.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking th