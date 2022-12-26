Investors Look to Inflation Path, China Reopening: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Investors will be looking to the outlook for inflation and China’s rapid shift from Covid Zero as markets open in Asia on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan advanced overnight after China announced it would drop quarantine for inbound travelers early next month. Most Group-of-10 currencies were little changed versus the dollar after small moves in thin liquidity on Monday.

US Treasuries will resume trading following an extended break since the close of a holiday-shortened session in the US on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed the most last week since early April, ending around 3.75%.

Investors are wary of price pressures from the tight labor market, while taking encouragement from data on Friday that showed the Federal Reserve’s closely watched measure of inflation cooling and consumer spending stagnating.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed higher on Friday while still suffering weekly losses.

Benchmark equity indexes for mainland China, Japan, India and South Korea climbed on Monday. Most other key markets in the region including Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia were shut. Hong Kong and Australia remain closed Tuesday.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Tuesday

US wholesale inventories, Tuesday

BOJ summary of opinions of Dec. 19-20 meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher on Friday while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The euro was unchanged at $1.0637

The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9763 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6723

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,840.78

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,218.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.75% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $79.56 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,798.20 an ounce on Friday

