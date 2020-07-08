Investors Lounge and US financial media powerhouse, Benzinga, join forces to venture into emerging markets.

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Lounge, Pakistan's leading financial markets intelligence platform has partnered with Benzinga, a financial media outlet in the United States with over 2 million readers, to broaden its coverage of global market news and possibly expand into other emerging and frontier economies.

The partnership will enable users of Investors Lounge to access powerful market insights and news related to the US. The teams will simultaneously work to co-develop a deeper product offering for other emerging economies.

Luke Jacobi, Director Operations at Benzinga, said, 'We are excited about our first foray into Pakistan and we believe that by working with a team that shares the same passion for delivering quality content and education, we can together make great strides into other markets'.

Commenting on this momentous development, Co-founder of Investors Lounge, Sennen Desouza said, 'The two companies share close alignment in their vision, which is to enable intelligent investing in emerging and frontier economies through affordable investing insights and education'.

To learn more about Investors Lounge, check it out at investorslounge.com. To see more about Benzinga, go to cloud.benzinga.com.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American financial institutions. Its financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com.

About Investors Lounge:

In financial markets, speed and depth of information give investment teams an advantage. But countless hours are wasted aggregating meaningless data and mediocre insights. Investors Lounge's ELITE plan empowers teams with powerful market monitoring and insight gathering tools to help them deliver outstanding returns for their institution and clients.

To check out Investors Lounge's plethora of outstanding products, go to investorslounge.com.

