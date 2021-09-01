Investors in LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) have made a impressive return of 127% over the past year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL). Its share price is already up an impressive 125% in the last twelve months. And in the last month, the share price has gained 12%. It is also impressive that the stock is up 65% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for LSL Property Services

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year LSL Property Services grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 115%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 125% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that LSL Property Services has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that LSL Property Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 127% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LSL Property Services better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for LSL Property Services (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

But note: LSL Property Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

