Investors in Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) have unfortunately lost 28% over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) share price up 19% in a single quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 28%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Marchex made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Marchex reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 15% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 5% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that Marchex has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marchex better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Marchex has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

