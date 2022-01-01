Investors in Marlborough Wine Estates Group (NZSE:MWE) have unfortunately lost 41% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited (NZSE:MWE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 41%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 1.9%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Marlborough Wine Estates Group because we don't have a long term history to look at.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Marlborough Wine Estates Group

Marlborough Wine Estates Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Marlborough Wine Estates Group saw its revenue grow by 5.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 41% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Take a more thorough look at Marlborough Wine Estates Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.9% in the twelve months, Marlborough Wine Estates Group shareholders did even worse, losing 41%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Marlborough Wine Estates Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The past year for Foley Wines (NZSE:FWL) investors has not been profitable

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • 20 Rescued, 1 Remains Trapped After New Mexico Tram Cars Freeze Overnight on New Year's Day

    After inclement weather left 21 people stranded in tram cars at the Sandia Peak Tramway, officials said they rescued nearly everyone and are working to free one last passenger on Saturday

  • Bain Made Takeover Approach for Retailer Boots, Times Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital recently approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. about a potential purchase of its U.K. drugstore chain Boots, the Times of London reported, without saying where it got the information. Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population Shri

  • Moderna Stock Volatility Leads to Worst Month in Turbulent Year

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a wild ride for Moderna Inc. with its shares posting their biggest monthly decline this year as investor optimism wanes on the Covid-19 vaccine maker.Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouMo

  • Bet on These 3 Stocks to Cash in on Soaring Lithium Prices

    Rising demand for lithium and scarce supply are driving the price of the silver-grey metal. Amid the upbeat scenario, stocks like ALB, LAC and LTHM are worth investing in.

  • 20 people rescued from Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico, one remains stuck

    Twenty people were rescued Saturday after they became stuck on a Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

  • Goldman Sachs just got bullish on these 5 growth stocks for 2022 — if you're concerned about rising interest rates, they could be a portfolio saver

    2022 is here. But time may be short to protect yourself from this threat.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

    It poses some risks, but this company is making all the right moves to succeed in a very tough industry.

  • IBM Could Be One of the Big Turnaround Stories of 2022

    Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has spun off a pedestrian business of managing data centers into Kyndryl Holdings, refocused on the cloud and artificial intelligence, and vowed to start growing again for the first time in about a decade.

  • The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

    The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the Nasdaq in a calendar year. Here's what the data shows about gains in the following year that that happens.

  • 2 Unstoppable REIT Stocks To Buy in 2022

    Many of the sectors that were hit hard by initial pandemic closures last year made a huge comeback in 2021 which, in turn, gave a massive boost to the real estate industry. This helped the index for all real estate investment trusts (REITs), as tracked by the NAREIT, achieve a 38% return year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 by over 7%. Here's a closer look at these REITs today and why these REIT stocks should be on your radar to buy in 2022.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you put $10,000 in Netflix stock at the beginning of 2012 and held over the next decade, those shares would now be worth roughly $620,000. It's much more cost-effective, and the advantages of building a custom engine for an individual title are often limited, especially when you consider what Unity Software's (NYSE: U) ever-expanding creation suite can do.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Hiked Their Dividends: Should You Buy Them?

    Pharma stocks Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK), and diversified healthcare stock CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) each recently announced boosts in their payouts. Early in December, Amgen announced a 10.2% raise in its quarterly dividend to $1.94 per share. Amgen continues to bring key drugs to the market.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Whether someone's a novice investor or has invested in stocks for years, it's no secret that we've been seeing a new type of volatility driving the peaks and valleys of the pandemic market. Over the past five years alone, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of nearly 130%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have generated respective total returns of 200% and 105%. The field of surgical robotics is a rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar industry.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    In 2021, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) took the investing world by storm, creating astonishing wealth in a matter of months. Not surprisingly, Shiba Inu is still quite popular in the crypto community, and many investors are hoping for a repeat performance. The life-changing wealth created by this cryptocurrency can be chalked up to one quality: popularity.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    Here's why 3M (NYSE: MMM), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) topped their lists as the one stock they'd buy this year. Reuben Gregg Brewer (3M): Benjamin Graham, renowned value investor and mentor to Warren Buffet, explains that investors are partnered with "Mr. Market," a mercurial fellow prone to fits of despair and jubilation. Right now, Mr. Market is very downbeat on diversified international industrial giant 3M.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    If you're like a large number of other investors, sitting on a stake in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a little bit intimidating. While exchange-traded funds are supposed to be less volatile and inherently diversified, the so-called QQQs often feel like they're anything but. Not only are they made top-heavy by significant exposure to Nasdaq-listed behemoths like Apple and Microsoft, the Invesco QQQ Trust is overconcentrated with technology stocks.

  • Fed Repo Facility Use Jumps to Record High on Final Day of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of money that investors are parking at a major Federal Reserve facility climbed to yet another all-time high on the final trading day of the year as funds sought out places to stash short-term cash. Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Re

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.82, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in January

    The past year hasn't been kind to marijuana investors, who have watched most cannabis stocks collapse as momentum for federal legalization has stalled in Congress. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF was down 20% in 2021, off 34% from the highs it hit last February. Many pot stocks did much worse, and the only reason the exchange traded fund is not down even more is the performance of companies like marijuana-focused real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties -- a top 10 holding of the ETF, and one that performs well in good times and bad.