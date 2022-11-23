Investors in Matador Partners Group (BRN:SQL) have made a return of 19% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Matador Partners Group AG (BRN:SQL) shareholders have seen the share price rise 18% over three years, well in excess of the market return (2.4%, not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Matador Partners Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 119% per year. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.10.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Matador Partners Group about their 3.4% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -11%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 6% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Matador Partners Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Matador Partners Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

