Investors in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last three years

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. In that time, the share price dropped 57%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Matrix Service wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Matrix Service saw its revenue shrink by 28% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 16% per year over that time. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Matrix Service in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Matrix Service had a tough year, with a total loss of 33%, against a market gain of about 9.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Matrix Service .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

