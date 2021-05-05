Investors may be 'woefully unprepared' for inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors are "woefully unprepared" for inflation, The Wall Street Journal's James Mackintosh wrote Wednesday.

Mackintosh acknowledges that historic financial turning points "have proven remarkably hard to spot" — there was concern about sustained inflation in the aftermath of the Great Recession, as well, for instance — but "the evidence for a generational shift is strong across five fronts." Central banks are less concerned about inflation, governments are more willing to spend, globalization has peaked, birth rates are declining, and labor rights are strengthening, all of which should combine to drive up wages and prices, Mackintosh writes.

And "if we are at a turning point ... Investors who are buying 10-year Treasurys at 1.6 percent" appear dangerously exposed. Even if inflation settles at the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target over that period, it would lead to a "loss of spending power." But if the figure ticks up to 3 percent "it would be extremely painful." And if it inches toward 5 percent? "Treasurys would be massacred," Mackintosh writes.

The trends Mackintosh sees may be a "false alarm" and "it is too-soon to go all-in on the idea that inflation is inexorably headed higher," but, he argues, "it would be crazy to build a portfolio that didn't consider inflation a major risk." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

More stories from theweek.com
America's nervous breakdown is right on schedule
The GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket
Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

Recommended Stories

  • Cooperman Says Inflation Will Force Fed to Raise Rates in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBillionaire investor Leon Cooperman said rising inflation will force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next year.“I’m assuming they’re going to be surprised by inflation, it’s going to be more intractable,” Cooperman, 78, said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday. “And the market’s going to be surprised that the Fed will raise rates sometime in 2022. They’ll be forced by inflation.”He also said there’s a bubble in the bond market, not the stock market.Cooperman’s family office, Omega Advisors, was previously a hedge fund, and had posted annualized returns of 12.4% since inception, before he stopped managing client cash in 2018 and converted it into a family office. He cashed out investors at a record high.The billionaire investor also touched on potential regulatory fallout from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management. Calling himself a “retired money manager,” Cooperman said: “Why they have the right to regulate me is beyond my wildest dreams.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Today’s Retirees Need to Pursue Tax-Minimization Strategies

    IRAs are the name of the game for today’s retirees. While they come with helpful tax breaks for savers, pulling money out in retirement comes with major tax consequences — which could get much more serious if taxes rise in the future. But there are things you can do about that.

  • 5 compelling reasons for Biden to dump Jerome Powell

    The Federal Reserve chairman is out of step with the administration's vision, and what this country needs

  • Vancouver housing market: Sales up 342% in April but show signs of cooling

    Vancouver home sales skyrocketed in April while detached prices have risen 20%, but there are signs the market is slowing.

  • Another stellar U.S. jobs report beckons, but the bond market doesn’t care

    The U.S. economy likely added back another million jobs in April as the recovery from the pandemic progresses, analysts forecast, but you wouldn't know it if you looked at the placid bond market.

  • Why these auto stocks may pass-through inflation

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi discuss how auto parts stocks may pass-through inflation.

  • Alpaca farm was illegally bought with COVID loans, feds say. Now pizzeria owner charged

    The Vermont resident is also accused of purchasing airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show.

  • NY Fed's Williams says brighter outlook not enough to affect monetary policy

    The U.S. economy is poised to grow at the fastest rate in decades this year as it rebounds from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but financial conditions are nowhere near the level where the Federal Reserve would consider pulling back its support, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Monday. U.S. gross domestic product could increase by around 7% this year after adjusting for inflation, bringing in the fastest growth since the early 1980s, Williams said. "It's clear there is a big shift in the economy, and the outlook has improved," Williams said during a virtual event.

  • Oil Rally Pauses as Investors Weigh Rising Gasoline Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed, giving up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles and technical signals suggesting the commodity’s rally was due for a pullback.Futures in London pared a gain of as much as 1.6% after testing a run to the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark. While an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week.Crude has advanced alongside a broader rally across raw materials that’s driven the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest in almost a decade. The earlier oil rally failed to break through key resistance levels, and prices flirting with the upper Bollinger band in recent sessions added to bearish pressures. The longer-term demand recovery continues to be underpinned in the U.S. by the rollout of Covid vaccines as the country reopens.Oil “had a great run, but it got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “We’ve hit resistance and prices pulled back,” but it’s hard to see a summer demand boost “being derailed,” he said.Beyond headline prices, the closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark crude’s two nearest December contracts has widened its bullish backwardation structure this week, reflecting expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.The crude draw “is indicating that not only is the U.S. economy reopening, but given the export number, international markets are opening back up as well,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It seems like, at least in the developed world, we’re seeing pretty constructive reopening” progress.While the U.S. and Europe are charting a course for reopening, the Covid-19 crisis in India may yet worsen. Saudi Arabia has lowered its prices for Asian customers as case numbers in the key crude importer crimp energy demand. Consultant Facts Global Energy now expects India’s oil-product demand to drop 670,000 barrels a day in May from March levels, larger than previously forecast.Refinery utilization in the U.S. climbed back above its 5-year average more than a year after the pandemic devastated oil consumption, though that includes year-ago levels that factor in the more immediate aftermath of the coronavirus fallout. Pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer -- one of the worst-hit parts of the barrel as international travel remains anemic.Investors are betting that rising vaccine-aided demand and greater mobility in key economies will drain crude stockpiles and support higher prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

    U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running for other offices, is seeking the state’s highest office once again — this time as a Democrat. After releasing videos Tuesday confirming his candidacy, Crist held an outdoor rally that sought to contrast his record with that of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I'm running so you will be in charge again,” Crist told the crowd at a campaign kickoff rally in St. Petersburg.

  • 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

    With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, as well as a global pandemic, it might be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a...

  • Fate of suspended Trump FB page seen as 'sideshow'

    Skeptics are labeling the fate of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook page as a "sideshow" that fails to address the flaws of the social network's content moderation system, which they argue lacks accountability and transparency. (May 5)

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Says Trump Should Be Reinstated on Facebook

    The co-host notes she’s been going back and forth on it, though The hosts of “The View” are torn when it comes to Facebook’s decision to uphold its current ban of former president Donald Trump from its platforms. Discussing the move during their “Hot Topics” on Wednesday, the hosts all agreed that the initial ban was the right move but were unsure of what should happen going forward. Only Meghan McCain outright said that Trump should eventually be allowed back on. “This is a tough one,” McCain said. “I agreed with the initial ban, just because it incited violence, then I thought it would be reinstated.” Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar agreed there are limits to the concept of free speech and that Trump is too dangerous to be allowed back on Facebook or Instagram. Host Sara Haines, however, argued that if the point of banning Trump was to “cut his mic,” then it hasn’t worked (especially considering that Trump has now launched his own social media-esque blog). In that respect, McCain agreed. “As a general rule, just in life period, I like to know what my enemies are thinking and saying and doing, because then you can be more prepared,” McCain added. “And just because he won’t be on Facebook — there’s a reason why places like 4chan and like the dark areas of the web exist and are very popular. It’s because they’re deplatformed other places. So just because we can’t see it in front of us, doesn’t mean it’s not there.” Considering that logic, McCain definitively said she believes Trump should be reinstated on Facebook, but noted that his account should be monitored and censored if need be. “I’m very conflicted on this one. I’ve gone back and forth on it all morning,” McCain finished. Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Says Trump Should Be Reinstated on Facebook At TheWrap

  • Facebook ban on Trump upheld by Facebook Oversight Board, but decision opens door to his possible return

    Four months after his ouster from Facebook and Instagram, Trump's ban has been upheld, but Facebook must reconsider its indefinite suspension.

  • 13 Ways To Invest That Don’t Involve the Stock Market

    Prefer to grow your money outside the stock market? Check out alternative investment options to put your money to work for you without buying stocks.

  • Biden’s Fed Choices Add Uncertainty for Inflation-Wary Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe biggest uncertainty for investors watching the Federal Reserve in coming months may not be the rate of inflation but turnover at the top of the U.S. central bank.Chair Jerome Powell and vice chairs Richard Clarida and Randal Quarles could all potentially be replaced in the coming year, depending on how much President Joe Biden wants to reshape its leadership. And while Fed chairs always matter, the choice right now is even more critical.Fed officials are deliberating under a new policy framework adopted last year with Powell’s stewardship. It grants great discretion over when to reduce support for the U.S. economy as it recovers from Covid-19.Biden’s choice will come to the fore in coming months and there’s no indication that a decision is imminent. Meanwhile, the central bank is focused on testing the outer limits of full employment, calling it a broad and inclusive goal, while permitting inflation to overshoot its 2% target.It’s laid out some guidance about how it will know when to starting scaling back massive bond purchases and lift interest rates from zero. But the new framework still leaves the Fed chair a lot of room to shape the consensus among officials and steer policy.“If you are in a discretionary regime, it really matters who the next person is,” says Michael Bordo, a Rutgers University economist and fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. “You could get someone to stick to the script Powell is following, or somebody who can change it.”Asked during a Politico event on Tuesday if the president should offer Powell another term, White House economic aide Jared Bernstein deflected the question, saying that it’s “neither yes nor no at this point” and added that the administration has to go through a process “before we even start talking about it.”There’s also a vacancy on the seven-seat Board of Governors, giving Biden another opportunity to put his stamp on policy. He’s being lobbied to use that slot to improve diversity at the Fed.The president, who says he’s not spoken to Powell out of respect for Fed independence, is likely to consult the advice of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who preceded Powell in the job.The decision -- and uncertainty around it -- comes at a time when markets are already jittery over inflation fears and questions about how long the Fed will keep interest rates near zero to bring back into the labor market those hardest hit by the pandemic.Powell’s term as chair expires in February 2022. Clarida’s term as a Fed governor expires the month before and Quarles’ tenure as vice chair for supervision ends in October this year.Fed watchers say Lael Brainard, the only Democrat currently on the Board, could fill any of those positions, and she has distinguished herself by dissenting against many of the majority votes on bank regulation by Powell and Quarles.Past transitions at the helm of the central bank have produced little more than a shrug in financial markets as the consensus was that central banks should remain independent and just focus on keeping prices low and stable.The next chair of the Fed was often the previous chair, regardless of which party controlled the White House: Paul Volcker was nominated by a Democrat and reappointed by a Republican. Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke were both chosen by Republicans but re-nominated by Democrats.Donald Trump ended that four-decade tradition of continuity. The former president passed over Yellen for another term and elevated Powell, a Republican put on the Fed by President Barack Obama. In doing so, Trump showed that ignoring the model of a multi-term chair could in fact produce good results.The experience may bolster the argument for people who want Biden to use the appointment to improve diversity at the top of the Fed. Of the six people currently on the Board in Washington, all are White and only two are women.But the case for continuity may also weigh on Biden, who’s pursuing an ambitious economic agenda and could be wary of alarming investors who view Powell as a safe pair of hands.“The administration is approaching a fork in the road,” said Andrew Levin, a Dartmouth College professor. “Reappointing Chair Powell to a second term would facilitate continuity at the Fed. In contrast, the White House could appoint a new chair if the aim is to foster a more significant shift in the Fed’s priorities, especially on banking regulation and payments.”Mounting DemandsMeanwhile, expectations of what the Fed should do are changing. The Fed’s sprawling emergency pandemic aid massively expanded its footprint in credit markets, stirring interest among progressive politicians about what the Fed could do to support goals of making the U.S. economy more equitable.California Democrat Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has introduced legislation that would make the elimination of racial disparities a Fed policy goal.Powell has leaned into the national equality debate and talked about the tent city near the Fed’s Washington headquarters and the benefits of a hot economy for lower-income workers. He praised both parties for approving fiscal packages bridging the unemployed and businesses through the downturn. While some of this may be smart reading of the political climate, Powell has also voiced an unusual level of empathy for a senior central banker.All of this has gained him the confidence of powerful Democrats pivotal for confirming Biden’s Fed nominations.‘I Like Jay Powell’“I like Jay Powell. I think he’s been supportive,” Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, said in an April 15 interview. “If he’s nominated by the president I’d be inclined to support him, I suppose, but that’s a long way from saying I’m urging the president. I’m not urging the president -- I’m not really thinking much about that.”The process is politically more intricate than it might seem.Powell and Quarles are like-minded lawyers with heavy finance experience. While the duo didn’t rip up tougher banking rules as some progressives had feared, they did oversee important relaxations that sanded down the edges of some of Wall Street’s most hated constraints -- such as stress testing and living wills.The easing has been meaningful -- such as one move to free billions in derivatives collateral. But the bulk of their deregulation work went to benefit regional and smaller banks, not Wall Street.Still, Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts want more vigilance, especially in areas such as shadow banking. Brainard’s resistance to the Powell-Quarles regulatory agenda, and her competence in everything from digital currency to international economics -- make her a compelling choice for some progressives.“There is a very strong case” for Powell’s reappointment, said Sam Bell, founder of Employ America, a progressive research group in Washington. “But for some Democrats, Brainard could be a lot of what Powell is without being Powell on supervisory policy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘If you have an extra car to sell, there may never be another time greater than this’

    The average cost of a used car or truck has surpassed $20,000, a 10% increase over the past 12 months.

  • What ETFs investors should look to as an inflation hedge

    Tom Lydon, ETF Trends CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation concerns and opportunities in small cap sector.

  • Atlanta officer involved in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks is reinstated

    City’s civil service board gives Garrett Rolfe his job backRolfe was charged with murder after shooting of Black man Officer Garrett Rolfe is seen with Rayshard Brooks on a screen grab taken from body-camera video provided by the Atlanta police department. Photograph: AP Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who was fired after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, has been reinstated after appealing against his firing to the Atlanta Civil Service Board. The decision to reinstate Rolfe was delivered on Wednesday by the Atlanta Civil Service Board, which is the “official protector of the civil service system”, according to the City of Atlanta’s official website. The board’s sole purpose, according to the order that was released, “is to examine the issues of adverse employment action(s) in accordance with the Atlanta City ‘Code’”. The order also said that the board was not charged with determining or making reference to the criminality of Rolfe’s actions. To date, Rolfe has not been indicted. The board is composed of Atlanta citizens who are recommended by the mayor and confirmed by Atlanta’s city council. Rolfe, who was charged with murder following the shooting death of Brooks, shot him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant, just south of downtown Atlanta. He was fired on 13 June, a day after he and another police officer responded to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of the Wendy’s restaurant. Police body-camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he had had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe three times, according to the order released on Wednesday, as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back. Officer Devin Brosnan, who responded to the scene with Rolfe, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond. The former Fulton county district attorney Paul Howard, who lost his bid for re-election in November 2020, brought the original charges against Rolfe and Brosnan less than a week after the shooting. Fani Willis, who took office in January replacing Howard, has twice asked Georgia’s attorney general, Chris Carr, to reassign the case, saying actions by Howard made it inappropriate for her office to continue handling the case. Carr has refused, saying the potential problems she cited were specific to Howard, so the responsibility for the case remained with her office. Judge Christopher Brasher of Fulton county superior court last month asked Willis to provide evidence showing why she should not be involved by this past Monday so that he can make a decision on the matter. “Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process,” the board said in its decision, according to news outlets. “Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.” Also included in the order is the opinion of Sgt William Dean, an Atlanta police department veteran of 25 years currently assigned to APD’s advocacy unit of internal affairs. Dean testified that Rolfe’s dismissal “seemed rushed and sufficient time was not provided for the Appellant to submit a response”. The order also says Dean testified that due to heightened community concerns surrounding Brooks’ shooting, “the Appellant was told not to be inside the City limits for his own safety.”

  • 8 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s and still clips coupons.