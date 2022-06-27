Some Investors May Be Worried About Altair Engineering's (NASDAQ:ALTR) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Altair Engineering, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$17m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$431m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Altair Engineering has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Altair Engineering's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 13% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 833%. That being said, Altair Engineering raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. Altair Engineering probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

On a related note, Altair Engineering has decreased its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Altair Engineering's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Altair Engineering. Furthermore the stock has climbed 38% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

