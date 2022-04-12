Some Investors May Be Worried About Bentley Systems' (NASDAQ:BSY) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bentley Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$122m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$594m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Bentley Systems has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.4%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bentley Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bentley Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bentley Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Bentley Systems has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Bentley Systems' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Bentley Systems. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 15% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Bentley Systems, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

