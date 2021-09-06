Some Investors May Be Worried About Blackbaud's (NASDAQ:BLKB) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Blackbaud, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$28m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$878m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Blackbaud has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Blackbaud compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Blackbaud here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Blackbaud doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.7% from 8.1% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Blackbaud's current liabilities are still rather high at 46% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Blackbaud's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Blackbaud is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 9.8% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Blackbaud does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

