Some Investors May Be Worried About C&C Group's (LON:CCR) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into C&C Group (LON:CCR), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for C&C Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = €59m ÷ (€1.5b - €456m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

So, C&C Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for C&C Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for C&C Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about C&C Group, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 10% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on C&C Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, C&C Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 31% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 30% from where it was year ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for C&C Group you'll probably want to know about.

While C&C Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Jeff Bezos Increases His Bet On The Single-Family Housing Market

    The billionaire founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos just made his second investment in the real estate investment platform Arrived Homes during the company's $25 million Series A round. Bezos' personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, first invested in Arrived Homes during the company's $37 million seed round in June 2021. About Arrived Homes: Arrived is the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows virtually anyone to buy shares in single-family rent

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • 3 REITs to Buy with Ultra-Safe Dividends

    While all real estate investment trusts (REITs) must pay a dividend to maintain their tax-advantaged status, not all of them can sustain their payouts when times get tough. Issues ranging from declining rental income streams, high dividend payout ratios, and overleveraged balance sheets can cause a REIT to reduce its dividend. Three of the safest dividends in the REIT sector are those paid by Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Cathie Wood has a simple response to Tesla getting booted out of an S&P 500 ESG index: ‘Ridiculous’

    Ark Investment founder Cathie Wood isn’t pleased about EV-maker Tesla Inc. being excluded from the S&P 500 ESG Index.

  • Dow plunges 1,100 points after Target earnings implosion adds to risk of a recession

    While Target said a mix of poor-selling inventory and higher input costs weighed on profitability, it believes the consumer is still strong.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Oil stocks to keep gushing dividends, payouts in 2023: Scotiabank

    Dividends and share buybacks were in focus as the biggest names in the sector reported financial results in recent weeks.

  • These 3 Former High-Flying Stocks Can Soar Up to 439%, According to Wall Street

    No matter your level of experience investing money on Wall Street, it's been a rough year. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite declined close to 30% from its November all-time high, firmly placing it in a bear market. This is why Wall Street analysts typically have a bullish outlook on many of the companies they cover.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    I still think this high-yield oil name is the one to own, and a recent dividend hike cements that belief even more.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. Last February, Snap claimed it could generate about 50% annual revenue growth for "the next several years."

  • The Real Reasons Behind the Crypto Crash, and What We Can Learn from Terra’s Fall

    UST's downfall could have short-term and long-term ripple effects, especially as skeptical legislators like Elizabeth Warren survey the damage

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • At least 5 senior executives fled Twitter as its stock fell another 18% a week, rendering Musk bid even more expensive

    Twitter executives are departing as uncertainty looms large over its management ranks.