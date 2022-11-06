Some Investors May Be Worried About Duluth Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLTH) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Duluth Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$32m ÷ (US$493m - US$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Duluth Holdings has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Duluth Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Duluth Holdings here for free.

So How Is Duluth Holdings' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Duluth Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Duluth Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Duluth Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 50% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Duluth Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

