Some Investors May Be Worried About Fox Factory Holding's (NASDAQ:FOXF) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fox Factory Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$185m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$249m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, Fox Factory Holding has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Auto Components industry.

In the above chart we have measured Fox Factory Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Fox Factory Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Fox Factory Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 20% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Fox Factory Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Fox Factory Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Fox Factory Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 625% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

