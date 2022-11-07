Some Investors May Be Worried About Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's (KLSE:HIAPTEK) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM151m ÷ (RM2.0b - RM740m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Hiap Teck Venture Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

View our latest analysis for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad.

So How Is Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hiap Teck Venture Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 40% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Hiap Teck Venture Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

While Hiap Teck Venture Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here