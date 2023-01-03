Some Investors May Be Worried About Indigo Books & Music's (TSE:IDG) Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Indigo Books & Music is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = CA$6.1m ÷ (CA$839m - CA$415m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Indigo Books & Music has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Indigo Books & Music compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Indigo Books & Music.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Indigo Books & Music. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Indigo Books & Music to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Indigo Books & Music has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 49%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Indigo Books & Music is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 90% in the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Indigo Books & Music (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

