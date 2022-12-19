Some Investors May Be Worried About JF Technology Berhad's (KLSE:JFTECH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for JF Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM11m ÷ (RM146m - RM8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, JF Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating JF Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From JF Technology Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JF Technology Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 8.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On JF Technology Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for JF Technology Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 227% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing JF Technology Berhad that you might find interesting.

