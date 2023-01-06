Some Investors May Be Worried About Mind Gym's (LON:MIND) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Mind Gym (LON:MIND) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mind Gym is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0099 = UK£238k ÷ (UK£36m - UK£12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Mind Gym has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for Mind Gym

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Mind Gym's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mind Gym.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mind Gym, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.0% from 59% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Mind Gym has decreased its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Mind Gym's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 52% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Mind Gym (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

