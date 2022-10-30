Some Investors May Be Worried About NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NextEra Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$3.4b ÷ (US$156b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, NextEra Energy has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NextEra Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at NextEra Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.6%, but since then they've fallen to 2.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On NextEra Energy's ROCE

While returns have fallen for NextEra Energy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 132% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NextEra Energy (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

