Some Investors May Be Worried About Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So while Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nick Scali, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = AU$120m ÷ (AU$590m - AU$176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Nick Scali has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Nick Scali's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nick Scali.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nick Scali, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 50%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Nick Scali's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Nick Scali in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 88% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Nick Scali you'll probably want to know about.

