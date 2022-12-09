Some Investors May Be Worried About NTPM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NTPM) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NTPM Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM39m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM473m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, NTPM Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Household Products industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NTPM Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NTPM Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NTPM Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about NTPM Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 16% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on NTPM Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 44%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 6.6%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line On NTPM Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 21% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

