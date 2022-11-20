Some Investors May Be Worried About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' (NASDAQ:OLLI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$121m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.9% from 13% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 21% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here