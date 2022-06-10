Some Investors May Be Worried About Portland General Electric's (NYSE:POR) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Portland General Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$348m ÷ (US$9.7b - US$931m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Portland General Electric has an ROCE of 4.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.8% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

In the above chart we have measured Portland General Electric's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Portland General Electric here for free.

So How Is Portland General Electric's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Portland General Electric doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.0% from 5.1% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Portland General Electric. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 23% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Portland General Electric (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

