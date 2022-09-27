Some Investors May Be Worried About Synlait Milk's (NZSE:SML) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Synlait Milk (NZSE:SML), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Synlait Milk:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = NZ$55m ÷ (NZ$1.6b - NZ$442m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Synlait Milk has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.7%.

See our latest analysis for Synlait Milk

roce

In the above chart we have measured Synlait Milk's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Synlait Milk.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Synlait Milk's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.8% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Synlait Milk's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Synlait Milk. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 48% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Story continues

Synlait Milk does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

While Synlait Milk isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here