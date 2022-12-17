Some Investors May Be Worried About Veeva Systems' (NYSE:VEEV) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Veeva Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$470m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$690m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Veeva Systems has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Healthcare Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Veeva Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Veeva Systems.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Veeva Systems Tell Us?

In terms of Veeva Systems' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 18% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Veeva Systems' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Veeva Systems is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 200% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

