Some Investors May Be Worried About Ventia Services Group's (ASX:VNT) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ventia Services Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = AU$153m ÷ (AU$2.9b - AU$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ventia Services Group has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ventia Services Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ventia Services Group Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ventia Services Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 9.6%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Another thing to note, Ventia Services Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Ventia Services Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Ventia Services Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 29% over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

