Some Investors May Be Worried About VSE's (NASDAQ:VSEC) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for VSE, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$22m ÷ (US$919m - US$180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, VSE has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.4%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for VSE compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for VSE.

What Does the ROCE Trend For VSE Tell Us?

In terms of VSE's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On VSE's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that VSE is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 3.5% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

