Some Investors May Be Worried About Wagners Holding's (ASX:WGN) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wagners Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$22m ÷ (AU$341m - AU$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Wagners Holding has an ROCE of 8.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wagners Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wagners Holding here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Wagners Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 36%, but since then they've fallen to 8.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Wagners Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Wagners Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 33% in the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Wagners Holding could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

