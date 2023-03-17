Investors in MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) have made a decent return of 77% over the past three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) share price return of 61% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 15% in a year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for MDU Resources Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MDU Resources Group was able to grow its EPS at 2.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 17% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

This free interactive report on MDU Resources Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MDU Resources Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 77%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MDU Resources Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MDU Resources Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like MDU Resources Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • QuantumScape Just Did Something Even Tesla Has Struggled With

    Next-generation battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) filed its annual report and shareholder letter recently, and we learned that it did something even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rarely ever done: reached a major milestone, and done it in the timeline management promised.

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • Why I've Loaded Up on This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Buying Enterprise turned out to be a smart move. The stock has delivered a total return of over 120% in less than three years. Earlier this month, I bought a lot more shares of Enterprise Products Partners.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    Already under pressure due to tumult in the banking sector and climbing interest rates, the REIT takes a fresh hit from an analyst.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Here's What 1 of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

    Made famous by her love of innovation, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is naturally a fan of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Every month a team of Ark analysts explore statistics on the Bitcoin blockchain and other economic trends in an effort to gauge Bitcoin's overall position in the market and where it might be headed. It was full of valuable information for investors and highlighted why Bitcoin will likely remain at the top of the cryptocurrency asset class for years to come.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Is Cutting Its Dividend Again. Here's A Better Buy.

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) has an atrocious dividend track record. The mortgage REIT the week officially announced it was reducing its payout again -- as management telegraphed that it would last month -- continuing a steady decline that has been going on for the past decade. While Annaly still offers a big-time yield, its payout could keep falling.