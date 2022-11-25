Investors in Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last year

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 88% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 62% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Meiwu Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Meiwu Technology's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 78%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this performance by sending the share price down 62% in the same time period. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Meiwu Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Meiwu Technology shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 88% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Meiwu Technology is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

