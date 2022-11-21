Investors in Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) have made a notable return of 37% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Memiontec Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:TWL) share price is 36% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 3.9% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Memiontec Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Memiontec Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Memiontec Holdings actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 26%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 36% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Memiontec Holdings shareholders have gained 37% over the last year, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 9.1% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Memiontec Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Memiontec Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

