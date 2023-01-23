Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At InNature Berhad (KLSE:INNATURE)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at InNature Berhad (KLSE:INNATURE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for InNature Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM28m ÷ (RM178m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, InNature Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for InNature Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for InNature Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For InNature Berhad Tell Us?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 22% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see InNature Berhad reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.8% over the last year, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

