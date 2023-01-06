Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Wilmar International (SGX:F34)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Wilmar International (SGX:F34), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wilmar International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$62b - US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Wilmar International has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wilmar International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wilmar International.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Wilmar International in recent years. The company has employed 50% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Another thing to note, Wilmar International has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 50%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Wilmar International has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 54% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Wilmar International does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

