Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Unisem (M) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM257m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM491m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Unisem (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Semiconductor industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

See our latest analysis for Unisem (M) Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Unisem (M) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Unisem (M) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 67% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Unisem (M) Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Unisem (M) Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 119% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Unisem (M) Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here