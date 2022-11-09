Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM1.7b ÷ (RM18b - RM4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Industrials industry.

View our latest analysis for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 69% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Story continues

Our Take On Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

While Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here