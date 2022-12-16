Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At TKH Group (AMS:TWEKA)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at TKH Group's (AMS:TWEKA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TKH Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €177m ÷ (€1.9b - €616m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TKH Group has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electrical industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TKH Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From TKH Group's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, TKH Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 17%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for TKH Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

