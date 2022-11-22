Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Johnson Matthey is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£516m ÷ (UK£6.7b - UK£3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Johnson Matthey has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 12% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Johnson Matthey compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Johnson Matthey here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Johnson Matthey, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Johnson Matthey doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Johnson Matthey is paying out 38% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 47% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than15% because total capital employed would be higher.The 15% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 47% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

Our Take On Johnson Matthey's ROCE

In a nutshell, Johnson Matthey has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 23% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

