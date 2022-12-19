Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Experian (LON:EXPN)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Experian (LON:EXPN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Experian is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$10b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Experian has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Experian's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Experian here for free.

What Can We Tell From Experian's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 39% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Experian has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Experian has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 93% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

