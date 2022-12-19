Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik (ETR:EUZ)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik (ETR:EUZ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = €30m ÷ (€386m - €57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has an ROCE of 9.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.2% and the business has deployed 85% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's ROCE

In conclusion, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 469% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik you'll probably want to know about.

While Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

