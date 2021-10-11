Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CoreCivic, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$246m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, CoreCivic has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 7.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CoreCivic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, CoreCivic's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect CoreCivic to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to CoreCivic's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 11% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think CoreCivic has the makings of a multi-bagger.

CoreCivic does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CoreCivic that you might be interested in.

